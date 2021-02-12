A peek at Illumina Inc. (ILMN): Who has invested in It?

1,295 institutions hold shares in Illumina Inc. (ILMN), with 370.84k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.25% while institutional investors hold 93.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 146.00M, and float is at 145.64M with Short Float at 2.85%. Institutions hold 93.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 17.73 million shares valued at $5.48 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.14% of the ILMN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.48 million shares valued at $3.55 billion to account for 7.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 11.25 million shares representing 7.71% and valued at over $4.16 billion, while Edgewood Management Company holds 4.90% of the shares totaling 7.15 million with a market value of $2.21 billion.

Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) is 21.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $196.78 and a high of $460.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ILMN stock was last observed hovering at around $450.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.22% off its average median price target of $345.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.27% off the consensus price target high of $450.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -80.49% lower than the price target low of $250.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $451.22, the stock is 7.84% and 18.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing 0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 28.62% off its SMA200. ILMN registered 53.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $385.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $346.72.

The stock witnessed a 24.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.63%, and is 5.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.98% over the week and 3.72% over the month.

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) has around 7700 employees, a market worth around $65.84B and $3.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 104.93 and Fwd P/E is 73.80. Profit margin for the company is 19.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 129.30% and -2.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.80%).

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Illumina Inc. (ILMN) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Illumina Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.11 with sales reaching $903.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.20% in year-over-year returns.

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) Insider Activity

A total of 124 insider transactions have happened at Illumina Inc. (ILMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 122 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TOUSI SUSAN H, the company’s SVP Product Development. SEC filings show that TOUSI SUSAN H sold 800 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $431.90 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39713.0 shares.

Illumina Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Hoyt Aimee L (SVP, Chief People Officer) sold a total of 57 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $444.84 per share for $25356.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2359.0 shares of the ILMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, FLATLEY JAY T (Director) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $444.84 for $1.78 million. The insider now directly holds 176,933 shares of Illumina Inc. (ILMN).

Illumina Inc. (ILMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) that is trading 12.51% up over the past 12 months. Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) is 61.38% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.0% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.53.