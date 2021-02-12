A peek at Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE): Who has invested in It?

126 institutions hold shares in Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE), with 234.34k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.92% while institutional investors hold 75.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.98M, and float is at 7.80M with Short Float at 10.86%. Institutions hold 73.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.75 million shares valued at $20.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.30% of the LAKE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 0.68 million shares valued at $13.45 million to account for 8.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.6 million shares representing 7.46% and valued at over $11.84 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.06% of the shares totaling 0.57 million with a market value of $15.43 million.

Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) is 46.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.76 and a high of $47.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LAKE stock was last observed hovering at around $40.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $31.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -14.43% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -43.04% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.05, the stock is 28.48% and 45.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.5 million and changing -0.69% at the moment leaves the stock 81.05% off its SMA200. LAKE registered 233.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 99.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.17.

The stock witnessed a 29.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 116.14%, and is 17.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.41% over the week and 7.69% over the month.

Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) has around 1829 employees, a market worth around $299.57M and $150.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.38 and Fwd P/E is 23.22. Profit margin for the company is 18.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 240.56% and -16.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lakeland Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.66 with sales reaching $34.96M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 128.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 45.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 24.00% in year-over-year returns.

Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RYAN CHRISTOPHER JAMES, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RYAN CHRISTOPHER JAMES sold 9,528 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 14 at a price of $30.13 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75577.0 shares.

Lakeland Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 08 that RYAN CHRISTOPHER JAMES (Director) sold a total of 13,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 08 and was made at $25.20 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 85105.0 shares of the LAKE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 25, RYAN CHRISTOPHER JAMES (Director) disposed off 1,605 shares at an average price of $25.01 for $40141.0. The insider now directly holds 108,869 shares of Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE).

Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) that is trading -8.46% down over the past 12 months. Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC) is 134.16% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -23.98% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.42.