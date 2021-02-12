A peek at MedAvail Holdings Inc (MDVL): Who has invested in It?

15 institutions hold shares in MedAvail Holdings Inc (MDVL), with 18.18k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.49% while institutional investors hold 65.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 0.99M, and float is at 0.27M with Short Float at 11.35%. Institutions hold 64.11% of the Float.

MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MDVL) is -4.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.89 and a high of $46.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MDVL stock was last observed hovering at around $13.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.95% off its average median price target of $18.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.2% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 15.53% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.36, the stock is 5.64% and 4.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 7.08% at the moment leaves the stock -0.32% off its SMA200. MDVL registered -5.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.98.

The stock witnessed a -1.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.97%, and is 11.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.73% over the week and 8.29% over the month.

MedAvail Holdings Inc (MDVL) has around 15 employees, a market worth around $457.08M and $1.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 61.45% and -68.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-175.80%).

MedAvail Holdings Inc (MDVL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MedAvail Holdings Inc (MDVL) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MedAvail Holdings Inc quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 129.70% year-over-year.

MedAvail Holdings Inc (MDVL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ABG WTT-MedAvail Ltd, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ABG WTT-MedAvail Ltd bought 12,670 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 31 at a price of $15.00 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.89 million shares.

MedAvail Holdings Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 29 that ABG WTT-MedAvail Ltd (10% Owner) bought a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 29 and was made at $14.00 per share for $1400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.88 million shares of the MDVL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, ABG WTT-MedAvail Ltd (10% Owner) acquired 7,107 shares at an average price of $13.98 for $99332.0. The insider now directly holds 3,878,953 shares of MedAvail Holdings Inc (MDVL).