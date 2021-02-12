A peek at Midatech Pharma plc (MTP): Who has invested in It?

11 institutions hold shares in Midatech Pharma plc (MTP), with 16.64k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.21% while institutional investors hold 3.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.61M, and float is at 6.31M with Short Float at 1.73%. Institutions hold 3.07% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.18 million shares valued at $0.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.42% of the MTP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 58630.0 shares valued at $0.11 million to account for 0.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna International Group, LLP which holds 34714.0 shares representing 0.28% and valued at over $62832.0, while HRT Financial LLC holds 0.14% of the shares totaling 18240.0 with a market value of $33014.0.

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) is 51.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.86 and a high of $7.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MTP stock was last observed hovering at around $3.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $1574.74 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.82% off the consensus price target high of $1574.74 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.82% higher than the price target low of $1574.74 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.84, the stock is 12.86% and 31.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing -6.58% at the moment leaves the stock 42.46% off its SMA200. MTP registered -0.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0800 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0370.

The stock witnessed a 34.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.78%, and is -25.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.57% over the week and 13.25% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 229.47% and -59.83% from its 52-week high.

Midatech Pharma plc (MTP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Midatech Pharma plc (MTP) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Midatech Pharma plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $240k over the same period..