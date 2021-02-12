A peek at Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK): Who has invested in It?

680 institutions hold shares in Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK), with 13.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.75% while institutional investors hold 94.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.20M, and float is at 57.84M with Short Float at 2.45%. Institutions hold 77.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 6.33 million shares valued at $892.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.90% of the MHK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.1 million shares valued at $595.17 million to account for 8.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.56 million shares representing 6.41% and valued at over $643.13 million, while Boston Partners holds 4.83% of the shares totaling 3.44 million with a market value of $484.33 million.

Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE: MHK) is 13.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.62 and a high of $160.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MHK stock was last observed hovering at around $159.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $154.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.27% off the consensus price target high of $180.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -43.88% lower than the price target low of $111.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $159.71, the stock is 6.63% and 12.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.73 million and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 47.72% off its SMA200. MHK registered 19.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 74.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $146.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $116.24.

The stock witnessed a 5.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.06%, and is 7.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 2.84% over the month.

Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) has around 41800 employees, a market worth around $11.11B and $9.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.45 and Fwd P/E is 15.92. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 182.07% and -0.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mohawk Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.87 with sales reaching $2.49B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.70% in year-over-year returns.

Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by De Cock Paul F, the company’s President-Flooring NA. SEC filings show that De Cock Paul F sold 1,208 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $132.55 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20467.0 shares.

Mohawk Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Brunk James (Corporate Controller and CAO) sold a total of 2,048 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $130.00 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4378.0 shares of the MHK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, LORBERBAUM JEFFREY S (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $126.00 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK).

Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) that is trading 277.17% up over the past 12 months. Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) is 37.62% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.72% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.26.