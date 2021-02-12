A peek at Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX): Who has invested in It?

215 institutions hold shares in Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX), with 593.16k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.07% while institutional investors hold 103.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.34M, and float is at 18.74M with Short Float at 2.16%. Institutions hold 100.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.09 million shares valued at $132.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.98% of the OFIX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC with 1.97 million shares valued at $61.36 million to account for 10.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.93 million shares representing 9.98% and valued at over $60.06 million, while Paradice Investment Management, LLC holds 5.14% of the shares totaling 0.99 million with a market value of $30.95 million.

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX) is 0.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.11 and a high of $46.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OFIX stock was last observed hovering at around $42.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $50.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.88% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -10.23% lower than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.99, the stock is 0.11% and 3.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 80712.0 and changing 0.05% at the moment leaves the stock 22.28% off its SMA200. OFIX registered -1.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.47.

The stock witnessed a -4.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.98%, and is 1.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.84% over the week and 4.01% over the month.

Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) has around 1055 employees, a market worth around $836.59M and $410.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.12 and Fwd P/E is 43.47. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 94.44% and -7.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.80%).

Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Orthofix Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $113.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -314.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.80% in year-over-year returns.

Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Finegan Michael, the company’s Chief Strategy Officer. SEC filings show that Finegan Michael sold 8,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $37.41 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47933.0 shares.

Orthofix Medical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that MATRICARIA RONALD A (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $24.25 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the OFIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Hinrichs James F. (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $26.85 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 45,574 shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX).