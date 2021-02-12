A peek at Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL): Who has invested in It?

141 institutions hold shares in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL), with institutional investors hold 68.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 100.71M, and float is at 76.07M with Short Float at 13.40%. Institutions hold 68.87% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VR Adviser, LLC with over 7.2 million shares valued at $102.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.00% of the TRIL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 6.16 million shares valued at $87.57 million to account for 5.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are NEA Management Company, LLC which holds 5.74 million shares representing 5.57% and valued at over $81.51 million, while Avoro Capital Advisors LLC holds 5.34% of the shares totaling 5.5 million with a market value of $78.16 million.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) is -10.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.50 and a high of $20.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRIL stock was last observed hovering at around $13.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.75% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 5.5% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.23, the stock is -0.87% and -4.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing -1.12% at the moment leaves the stock 18.03% off its SMA200. TRIL registered 250.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.85.

The stock witnessed a -6.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.68%, and is 4.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.35% over the week and 7.54% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 429.20% and -36.88% from its 52-week high.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.9.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.90% this year.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Petrova Penka, the company’s Chief Development Officer. SEC filings show that Petrova Penka sold 508 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $14.17 per share for a total of $7200.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Uger Robert (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 584 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $14.12 per share for $8248.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the TRIL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Uger Robert (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 6,563 shares at an average price of $12.65 for $83022.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL).