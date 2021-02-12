A peek at Viela Bio Inc. (VIE): Who has invested in It?

94 institutions hold shares in Viela Bio Inc. (VIE), with 30.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 55.08% while institutional investors hold 105.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.76M, and float is at 24.63M with Short Float at 13.61%. Institutions hold 47.17% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 8.07 million shares valued at $290.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.72% of the VIE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with 4.07 million shares valued at $114.29 million to account for 7.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. which holds 2.48 million shares representing 4.52% and valued at over $69.57 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.61% of the shares totaling 1.98 million with a market value of $55.54 million.

Viela Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) is 46.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.02 and a high of $70.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VIE stock was last observed hovering at around $52.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.35% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 0.36% higher than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.81, the stock is 24.29% and 32.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing 0.02% at the moment leaves the stock 35.14% off its SMA200. VIE registered 37.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 37.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.06.

The stock witnessed a 39.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.73%, and is -0.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.38% over the week and 3.77% over the month.

Viela Bio Inc. (VIE) has around 166 employees, a market worth around $2.90B and $32.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 111.07% and -25.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.30%).

Viela Bio Inc. (VIE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viela Bio Inc. (VIE) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viela Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.7 with sales reaching $5.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -83.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -81.50% in year-over-year returns.

Viela Bio Inc. (VIE) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Viela Bio Inc. (VIE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hu Edward, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hu Edward sold 180,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $44.18 per share for a total of $7.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Viela Bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Boundless Meadow Ltd (10% Owner) sold a total of 360,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $47.00 per share for $16.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.62 million shares of the VIE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05, Cao Yanling (Director) disposed off 360,000 shares at an average price of $47.00 for $16.92 million. The insider now directly holds 8,322,353 shares of Viela Bio Inc. (VIE).