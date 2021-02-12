ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (ACEVU) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

41 institutions hold shares in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (ACEVU), with institutional investors hold 54.43% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 54.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HGC Investment Management Inc. with over 1.4 million shares valued at $14.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.00% of the ACEVU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Magnetar Financial LLC with 1.27 million shares valued at $13.07 million to account for 6.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Linden Advisors LP which holds 1.2 million shares representing 6.00% and valued at over $12.3 million, while MMCAP International, Inc. SPC holds 5.00% of the shares totaling 1.0 million with a market value of $10.25 million.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACEVU) is 29.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.90 and a high of $14.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACEVU stock was last observed hovering at around $12.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.01%.

Currently trading at $14.07, the stock is 15.23% and 22.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 71241.0 and changing 16.67% at the moment leaves the stock 32.81% off its SMA200. ACEVU registered a gain of 40.28% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.58.

The stock witnessed a 11.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.12%, and is 13.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.23% over the week and 4.42% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 42.12% and -2.97% from its 52-week high.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (ACEVU) Analyst Forecasts

