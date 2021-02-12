Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

726 institutions hold shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM), with 276.28k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.11% while institutional investors hold 74.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 242.06M, and float is at 241.79M with Short Float at 1.07%. Institutions hold 74.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 13.56 million shares valued at $956.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.58% of the AEM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with 9.47 million shares valued at $753.98 million to account for 3.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 8.57 million shares representing 3.52% and valued at over $604.38 million, while Royal Bank of Canada holds 3.28% of the shares totaling 7.98 million with a market value of $635.66 million.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is 0.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.00 and a high of $89.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AEM stock was last observed hovering at around $73.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.01% off its average median price target of $90.19 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.12% off the consensus price target high of $111.17 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 6.57% higher than the price target low of $76.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.01, the stock is 0.99% and 0.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -2.75% at the moment leaves the stock -1.33% off its SMA200. AEM registered 19.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $71.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $75.81.

The stock witnessed a 0.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.10%, and is 3.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.72% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has around 6193 employees, a market worth around $16.59B and $2.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.90 and Fwd P/E is 19.84. Profit margin for the company is 21.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 129.06% and -20.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.65 with sales reaching $952.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 242.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 26.50% in year-over-year returns.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) that is trading 28.05% up over the past 12 months. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is 34.61% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 23.01% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.97.