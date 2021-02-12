Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN) is 7.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.53 and a high of $17.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AQN stock was last observed hovering at around $17.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $17.68 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.52% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -18.27% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.74, the stock is 3.40% and 6.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.7 million and changing 1.37% at the moment leaves the stock 19.69% off its SMA200. AQN registered 10.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.37.

The stock witnessed a 6.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.97%, and is 2.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.45% over the week and 1.85% over the month.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) has around 2469 employees, a market worth around $10.59B and $1.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.90. Distance from 52-week low is 86.15% and 0.34% from its 52-week high.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021..

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Top Institutional Holders

409 institutions hold shares in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN), with 949.28k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.16% while institutional investors hold 54.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 597.03M, and float is at 596.69M with Short Float at 1.24%. Institutions hold 54.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with over 39.87 million shares valued at $579.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.68% of the AQN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Royal Bank of Canada with 32.79 million shares valued at $476.78 million to account for 5.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 16.92 million shares representing 2.83% and valued at over $245.99 million, while TD Asset Management, Inc holds 2.68% of the shares totaling 16.02 million with a market value of $232.94 million.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PG&E Corporation (PCG) that is -28.87% lower over the past 12 months. American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) is 21.47% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.7% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.84.