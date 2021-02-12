Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

3,880 institutions hold shares in Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), with 822.45k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.12% while institutional investors hold 80.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 675.58M, and float is at 612.74M with Short Float at 0.47%. Institutions hold 80.25% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 23.12 million shares valued at $33.88 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.69% of the GOOGL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 20.33 million shares valued at $35.64 billion to account for 6.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 12.72 million shares representing 4.23% and valued at over $22.3 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 3.90% of the shares totaling 11.73 million with a market value of $17.19 billion.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is 19.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1008.87 and a high of $2115.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GOOGL stock was last observed hovering at around $2086.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.27% off its average median price target of $2400.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.38% off the consensus price target high of $3000.00 offered by 42 analysts, but current levels are -41.42% lower than the price target low of $1477.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2088.75, the stock is 9.33% and 14.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing 0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 31.07% off its SMA200. GOOGL registered 37.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1,786.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1,643.61.

The stock witnessed a 20.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.20%, and is 1.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.92% over the week and 2.70% over the month.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) has around 135301 employees, a market worth around $1391.96B and $182.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.60 and Fwd P/E is 25.75. Profit margin for the company is 22.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 107.04% and -1.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is a “Buy”. 42 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 36 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alphabet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $15.98 with sales reaching $51.45B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.00% in year-over-year returns.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 4 times.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 32.68% up over the past 12 months. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is 65.20% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.93% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.47.