AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Volatility At 2.68%, Should You Add A Position?

1,050 institutions hold shares in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC), with 57.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.05% while institutional investors hold 93.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 204.68M, and float is at 147.31M with Short Float at 1.86%. Institutions hold 67.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.29 million shares valued at $1.68 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.44% of the ABC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.05 million shares valued at $1.08 billion to account for 5.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 7.27 million shares representing 3.55% and valued at over $704.28 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.47% of the shares totaling 7.1 million with a market value of $688.25 million.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) is 6.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.06 and a high of $112.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABC stock was last observed hovering at around $106.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.74% off its average median price target of $125.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.68% off the consensus price target high of $153.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 4.97% higher than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $104.53, the stock is -2.01% and 1.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -1.64% at the moment leaves the stock 5.24% off its SMA200. ABC registered 9.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $102.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $100.64.

The stock witnessed a -1.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.04%, and is -6.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.68% over the week and 2.87% over the month.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) has around 22000 employees, a market worth around $21.82B and $194.55B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.45. Profit margin for the company is -1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.06% and -7.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-105.20%).

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.47 with sales reaching $49.92B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -530.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.30% in year-over-year returns.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COLLIS STEVEN H, the company’s Chairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that COLLIS STEVEN H sold 1,419 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $108.08 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that HYLE KATHLEEN W (Director) sold a total of 3,085 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $108.79 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12392.0 shares of the ABC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, COLLIS STEVEN H (Chairman, President & CEO) disposed off 700 shares at an average price of $110.08 for $77056.0. The insider now directly holds 198,057 shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC).

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) that is trading 39.35% up over the past 12 months. Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) is 306.85% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.3% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.95.