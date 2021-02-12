Analysts suggest Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) could spike 13.76% in a year

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) is 19.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.00 and a high of $67.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CSIQ stock was last observed hovering at around $60.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.76% off the consensus price target high of $71.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -45.79% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.23, the stock is 5.32% and 19.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing 0.79% at the moment leaves the stock 82.82% off its SMA200. CSIQ registered 153.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 144.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $53.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.30.

The stock witnessed a 9.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.28%, and is 5.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.06% over the week and 6.59% over the month.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) has around 13478 employees, a market worth around $3.63B and $3.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.62 and Fwd P/E is 30.46. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 410.25% and -9.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canadian Solar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.55 with sales reaching $997.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.50% in year-over-year returns.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Top Institutional Holders

253 institutions hold shares in Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ), with 14.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.69% while institutional investors hold 63.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 59.75M, and float is at 45.05M with Short Float at 10.16%. Institutions hold 48.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.82 million shares valued at $349.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.49% of the CSIQ Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Lion Point Capital, LP with 3.33 million shares valued at $116.79 million to account for 5.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 2.29 million shares representing 3.85% and valued at over $80.23 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 2.71% of the shares totaling 1.61 million with a market value of $56.38 million.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SunPower Corporation (SPWR) that is trading 597.49% up over the past 12 months. First Solar Inc. (FSLR) is 77.46% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.15% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.96.