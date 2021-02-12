Analysts suggest Immutep Limited (IMMP) could spike 57.88% in a year

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) is 7.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.53 and a high of $7.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IMMP stock was last observed hovering at around $3.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $6.39 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.88% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 32.33% higher than the price target low of $4.98 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.37, the stock is 3.72% and 10.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing -2.32% at the moment leaves the stock 84.77% off its SMA200. IMMP registered 40.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 147.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1761 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0733.

The stock witnessed a -4.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 67.66%, and is 3.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.75% over the week and 6.07% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 535.85% and -57.61% from its 52-week high.

Immutep Limited (IMMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Immutep Limited (IMMP) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Immutep Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Immutep Limited (IMMP) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Immutep Limited (IMMP), with institutional investors hold 1.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.79M, and float is at 46.12M with Short Float at 0.12%. Institutions hold 1.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HighTower Advisors, LLC with over 36100.0 shares valued at $0.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.93% of the IMMP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 14836.0 shares valued at $25666.0 to account for 0.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS Group AG which holds 7714.0 shares representing 0.20% and valued at over $13345.0, while Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0.04% of the shares totaling 1700.0 with a market value of $2941.0.

Immutep Limited (IMMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) that is trading 2.78% up over the past 12 months. HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) is -22.26% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 44.58% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 31130.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.05.