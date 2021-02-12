Analysts suggest LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) could spike 20.32% in a year

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is 3.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.71 and a high of $99.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LYB stock was last observed hovering at around $95.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.65% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.32% off the consensus price target high of $119.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -52.94% lower than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $94.82, the stock is 3.36% and 4.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing -0.68% at the moment leaves the stock 26.67% off its SMA200. LYB registered 10.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $92.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $79.70.

The stock witnessed a -4.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.53%, and is 4.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.10% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) has around 19100 employees, a market worth around $30.86B and $28.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.71 and Fwd P/E is 9.27. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 181.28% and -5.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.20%).

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.51 with sales reaching $8.62B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.10% in year-over-year returns.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Top Institutional Holders

992 institutions hold shares in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB), with 78.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.51% while institutional investors hold 93.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 334.00M, and float is at 255.43M with Short Float at 1.31%. Institutions hold 71.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital International Investors with over 31.48 million shares valued at $2.22 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.43% of the LYB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 24.18 million shares valued at $1.7 billion to account for 7.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 21.58 million shares representing 6.46% and valued at over $1.98 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 5.23% of the shares totaling 17.48 million with a market value of $1.23 billion.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Guilfoyle James D, the company’s EVP, Adv Polymer Sol & Sup Chn. SEC filings show that Guilfoyle James D sold 798 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $95.47 per share for a total of $76182.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26785.0 shares.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 518,582 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $88.59 per share for $45.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the LYB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 109 shares at an average price of $88.59 for $9656.0. The insider now directly holds 764,018 shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB).

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sasol Limited (SSL) that is -17.68% lower over the past 12 months. Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) is 29.23% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.07% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.99.