Analysts suggest NantHealth Inc. (NH) could spike -20.0% in a year

NantHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: NH) is 48.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.10 and a high of $6.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NH stock was last observed hovering at around $5.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $3.75 for the next 12 months. It is also -20.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -37.14% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.80, the stock is 14.98% and 36.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing -5.33% at the moment leaves the stock 49.27% off its SMA200. NH registered 168.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 15.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.5539 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.0515.

The stock witnessed a 38.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 100.84%, and is 6.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.53% over the week and 10.21% over the month.

NantHealth Inc. (NH) has around 398 employees, a market worth around $531.50M and $78.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -60.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 336.36% and -27.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.70%).

NantHealth Inc. (NH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NantHealth Inc. (NH) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NantHealth Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $18.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -23.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -22.80% in year-over-year returns.

NantHealth Inc. (NH) Top Institutional Holders

68 institutions hold shares in NantHealth Inc. (NH), with 66.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 59.62% while institutional investors hold 53.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 110.93M, and float is at 44.91M with Short Float at 6.39%. Institutions hold 21.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is DG Capital Management, LLC with over 13.81 million shares valued at $32.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.42% of the NH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.41 million shares valued at $4.54 million to account for 1.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.3 million shares representing 1.17% and valued at over $3.04 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.39% of the shares totaling 0.43 million with a market value of $1.02 million.

NantHealth Inc. (NH) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at NantHealth Inc. (NH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

NantHealth Inc. (NH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) that is trading 26.64% up over the past 12 months. Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) is 6.34% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.51% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.78.