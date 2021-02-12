Analysts suggest NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) could spike 17.89% in a year

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) is 23.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.01 and a high of $88.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NEP stock was last observed hovering at around $83.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $88.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.89% off the consensus price target high of $101.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -23.78% lower than the price target low of $67.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $82.93, the stock is 0.20% and 12.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 34.06% off its SMA200. NEP registered 41.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $75.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $65.20.

The stock witnessed a 1.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.67%, and is -2.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.77% over the week and 3.60% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 58.98. Profit margin for the company is -23.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 185.87% and -6.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NextEra Energy Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $289.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -151.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 41.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 36.70% in year-over-year returns.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Top Institutional Holders

376 institutions hold shares in NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP), with 1.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.41% while institutional investors hold 85.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 75.90M, and float is at 74.14M with Short Float at 3.28%. Institutions hold 83.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with over 5.12 million shares valued at $307.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.02% of the NEP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Energy Income Partners, LLC with 3.62 million shares valued at $217.09 million to account for 4.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jennison Associates LLC which holds 3.31 million shares representing 4.53% and valued at over $221.83 million, while FMR, LLC holds 3.88% of the shares totaling 2.83 million with a market value of $190.02 million.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kind Peter H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kind Peter H bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $38.70 per share for a total of $77396.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24680.0 shares.

NextEra Energy Partners LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Byrne Robert J (Director) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $42.50 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25010.0 shares of the NEP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Byrne Robert J (Director) acquired 5,500 shares at an average price of $46.50 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 22,510 shares of NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP).

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) that is 45.99% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 53.09% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.12.