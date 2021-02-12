AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) is 11.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.15 and a high of $12.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ANPC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.22% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 26.25% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.90, the stock is 1.21% and 6.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 59934.0 and changing -2.80% at the moment leaves the stock 5.23% off its SMA200. ANPC registered a loss of -13.87% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.99.

The stock witnessed a 1.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.43%, and is 1.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.92% over the week and 6.07% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 87.30% and -50.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-392.30%).

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -140.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 95.10% year-over-year.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC), with 4.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 37.84% while institutional investors hold 1.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.95M, and float is at 1.33M with Short Float at 0.03%. Institutions hold 0.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is UBS Group AG with over 1397.0 shares valued at $5224.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.08% of the ANPC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 861.0 shares valued at $3220.0 to account for 0.05% of the shares outstanding.