Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

211 institutions hold shares in Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS), with 12.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.49% while institutional investors hold 47.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 166.38M, and float is at 154.20M with Short Float at 2.47%. Institutions hold 43.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.83 million shares valued at $47.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.10% of the ATRS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.95 million shares valued at $21.48 million to account for 4.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 4.68 million shares representing 2.81% and valued at over $18.69 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.51% of the shares totaling 4.18 million with a market value of $11.28 million.

Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) is 16.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.60 and a high of $4.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATRS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -3.11% lower than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.64, the stock is 3.92% and 15.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -1.07% at the moment leaves the stock 47.16% off its SMA200. ATRS registered 25.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.1203 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.2199.

The stock witnessed a 8.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.70%, and is 1.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.60% over the week and 3.78% over the month.

Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) has around 178 employees, a market worth around $755.21M and $143.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 81.40 and Fwd P/E is 23.43. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 190.00% and -2.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Antares Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $40.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.70% in year-over-year returns.

Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by APPLE ROBERT F, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that APPLE ROBERT F sold 7,278 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $4.75 per share for a total of $34571.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.3 million shares.

Antares Pharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that APPLE ROBERT F (President & CEO) sold a total of 49,129 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $4.75 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.3 million shares of the ATRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, APPLE ROBERT F (President & CEO) disposed off 33,574 shares at an average price of $4.75 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 2,295,155 shares of Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS).

Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 41.16% up over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -3.73% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.46% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.08.