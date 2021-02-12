Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE: APSG) is 4.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.65 and a high of $11.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APSG stock was last observed hovering at around $10.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $10.87, the stock is 0.64% and 3.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing -1.00% at the moment leaves the stock 4.16% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.39.

The stock witnessed a 1.02% In the last 1 month and is -1.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.55% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 12.64% and -4.65% from its 52-week high.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG) Analyst Forecasts

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $57.84M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by 0.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.30% in year-over-year returns.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 104.48M, and float is at 75.00M with Short Float at 0.63%.