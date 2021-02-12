Aqua America Inc. (WTRU) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Aqua America Inc. (NYSE: WTRU) is -2.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.66 and a high of $70.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WTRU stock was last observed hovering at around $61.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $53.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.27% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -34.91% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $60.71, the stock is 1.71% and 0.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing -0.90% at the moment leaves the stock 5.50% off its SMA200. WTRU registered -11.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $60.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $57.83.

The stock witnessed a 0.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.67%, and is 0.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.29% over the week and 2.11% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 45.73% and -14.14% from its 52-week high.

Aqua America Inc. (WTRU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aqua America Inc. (WTRU) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aqua America Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021..

Aqua America Inc. (WTRU) Top Institutional Holders