Archrock Inc. (AROC) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 10.28% Change This Year

Archrock Inc. (NYSE: AROC) is 10.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.09 and a high of $10.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AROC stock was last observed hovering at around $9.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -19.38% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.55, the stock is 0.42% and 4.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing -2.45% at the moment leaves the stock 36.28% off its SMA200. AROC registered 12.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.45.

The stock witnessed a -3.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.53%, and is -0.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.64% over the week and 4.41% over the month.

Archrock Inc. (AROC) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $1.47B and $921.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 35.24. Profit margin for the company is -3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 356.94% and -7.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Archrock Inc. (AROC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Archrock Inc. (AROC) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Archrock Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $197.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 278.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.50% in year-over-year returns.

Archrock Inc. (AROC) Top Institutional Holders

259 institutions hold shares in Archrock Inc. (AROC), with 24.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.07% while institutional investors hold 89.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 150.97M, and float is at 128.49M with Short Float at 3.83%. Institutions hold 75.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 22.14 million shares valued at $191.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.48% of the AROC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15.92 million shares valued at $85.63 million to account for 10.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 10.09 million shares representing 6.60% and valued at over $54.28 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 5.36% of the shares totaling 8.2 million with a market value of $44.13 million.

Archrock Inc. (AROC) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Archrock Inc. (AROC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thode Eric W, the company’s SR VICE PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that Thode Eric W sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $7.62 per share for a total of $76210.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73814.0 shares.

Archrock Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Thode Eric W (SR VICE PRESIDENT) bought a total of 104 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $4.68 per share for $487.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 104.0 shares of the AROC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 07, Thode Eric W (SR VICE PRESIDENT) acquired 530 shares at an average price of $4.55 for $2412.0. The insider now directly holds 1,950 shares of Archrock Inc. (AROC).

Archrock Inc. (AROC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is -24.76% lower over the past 12 months. Baker Hughes Company (BKR) is 1.67% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.57% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.45.