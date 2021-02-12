Are we looking at the next big move in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS)?

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) is 16.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.13 and a high of $109.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WMS stock was last observed hovering at around $97.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.7% off its average median price target of $117.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.04% off the consensus price target high of $127.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 4.18% higher than the price target low of $102.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $97.74, the stock is 7.48% and 15.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 0.72% at the moment leaves the stock 57.12% off its SMA200. WMS registered 107.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $85.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $67.76.

The stock witnessed a 4.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.05%, and is -5.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.29% over the week and 4.92% over the month.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) has around 4950 employees, a market worth around $7.15B and $1.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.14 and Fwd P/E is 32.40. Distance from 52-week low is 341.66% and -10.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.60%).

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $402.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -363.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.50% in year-over-year returns.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Top Institutional Holders

317 institutions hold shares in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS), with 7.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.41% while institutional investors hold 94.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.17M, and float is at 55.72M with Short Float at 1.94%. Institutions hold 84.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Berkshire Partners LLC with over 8.76 million shares valued at $546.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.36% of the WMS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.45 million shares valued at $371.9 million to account for 6.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 4.17 million shares representing 5.89% and valued at over $260.55 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.78% of the shares totaling 4.1 million with a market value of $255.81 million.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FISCHER ALEXANDER R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FISCHER ALEXANDER R sold 2,632 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $98.00 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20514.0 shares.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that Haney Mark (Director) sold a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $101.15 per share for $0.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12644.0 shares of the WMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, KLEIN ROBERT M (EVP, Sales) disposed off 47,000 shares at an average price of $99.96 for $4.7 million. The insider now directly holds 96,165 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS).

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) that is trading 19.03% up over the past 12 months. Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) is 101.57% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -25.0% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.61.