Are we looking at the next big move in Cavco Industries Inc. (CVCO)?

Cavco Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CVCO) is 31.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $99.58 and a high of $236.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CVCO stock was last observed hovering at around $219.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 11.57% off its average median price target of $250.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.28% off the consensus price target high of $257.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -18.25% lower than the price target low of $195.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $230.58, the stock is 17.89% and 22.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 57999.0 and changing 5.28% at the moment leaves the stock 23.60% off its SMA200. CVCO registered 0.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 10.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $185.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $188.23.

The stock witnessed a 22.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.31%, and is 13.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.77% over the week and 3.73% over the month.

Cavco Industries Inc. (CVCO) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $2.08B and $1.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.76 and Fwd P/E is 25.75. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 131.55% and -2.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.80%).

Cavco Industries Inc. (CVCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cavco Industries Inc. (CVCO) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cavco Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.98 with sales reaching $295.39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.70% in year-over-year returns.

Cavco Industries Inc. (CVCO) Top Institutional Holders

284 institutions hold shares in Cavco Industries Inc. (CVCO), with 664.05k shares held by insiders accounting for 7.22% while institutional investors hold 100.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.19M, and float is at 8.52M with Short Float at 1.72%. Institutions hold 92.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.42 million shares valued at $248.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.42% of the CVCO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 0.91 million shares valued at $163.34 million to account for 9.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.7 million shares representing 7.58% and valued at over $125.56 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 6.74% of the shares totaling 0.62 million with a market value of $111.67 million.

Cavco Industries Inc. (CVCO) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Cavco Industries Inc. (CVCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Greenblatt David A., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Greenblatt David A. sold 2,621 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $218.03 per share for a total of $0.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13700.0 shares.

Cavco Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Greenblatt David A. (Director) sold a total of 1,379 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $215.38 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13700.0 shares of the CVCO stock.

Cavco Industries Inc. (CVCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) that is trading 58.55% up over the past 12 months. General Finance Corporation (GFN) is 4.81% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.62% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.63.