Are we looking at the next big move in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF)?

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) is -7.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.58 and a high of $26.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ELF stock was last observed hovering at around $23.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.4% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -5.82% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $23.28, the stock is 1.58% and 1.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 0.95% at the moment leaves the stock 18.49% off its SMA200. ELF registered 22.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.75.

The stock witnessed a 1.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.87%, and is 0.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.84% over the week and 4.32% over the month.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) has around 209 employees, a market worth around $1.20B and $300.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 206.02 and Fwd P/E is 33.45. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 207.12% and -11.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $81.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.70% in year-over-year returns.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Top Institutional Holders

213 institutions hold shares in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF), with 6.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.72% while institutional investors hold 103.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.46M, and float is at 44.37M with Short Float at 7.64%. Institutions hold 90.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.01 million shares valued at $73.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.82% of the ELF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Champlain Investment Partners, LLC with 3.59 million shares valued at $66.02 million to account for 7.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.4 million shares representing 6.64% and valued at over $85.71 million, while Victory Capital Management Inc. holds 5.94% of the shares totaling 3.04 million with a market value of $76.66 million.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Insider Activity

A total of 99 insider transactions have happened at e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 74 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SIMMONS SABRINA, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SIMMONS SABRINA sold 43,881 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $22.94 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7474.0 shares.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that AMIN TARANG (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 67,166 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $22.12 per share for $1.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.43 million shares of the ELF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 21, AMIN TARANG (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 34,622 shares at an average price of $23.60 for $0.82 million. The insider now directly holds 636,795 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF).