Are we looking at the next big move in Genfit SA (GNFT)?

Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) is 15.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.63 and a high of $22.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GNFT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $7.17 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.81% off the consensus price target high of $13.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -13.24% lower than the price target low of $4.91 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.56, the stock is 3.69% and 6.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing -8.25% at the moment leaves the stock -6.02% off its SMA200. GNFT registered -69.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.89.

The stock witnessed a 4.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.40%, and is 6.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.99% over the week and 5.71% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 53.17% and -75.27% from its 52-week high.

Genfit SA (GNFT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genfit SA (GNFT) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genfit SA is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021..

Genfit SA (GNFT) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in Genfit SA (GNFT), with institutional investors hold 0.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.80M, and float is at 36.89M with Short Float at 0.05%. Institutions hold 0.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Old Mission Capital LLC with over 40323.0 shares valued at $0.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.81% of the GNFT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 29479.0 shares valued at $0.16 million to account for 0.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC which holds 28396.0 shares representing 0.57% and valued at over $0.15 million, while K2 Principal Fund, L.P. holds 0.25% of the shares totaling 12545.0 with a market value of $66112.0.