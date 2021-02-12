Are we looking at the next big move in NantKwest Inc. (NK)?

NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) is 95.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.52 and a high of $29.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NK stock was last observed hovering at around $26.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -44.67% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -44.67% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $26.04, the stock is 29.13% and 66.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing -0.95% at the moment leaves the stock 153.66% off its SMA200. NK registered 303.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 179.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.58.

The stock witnessed a 62.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 232.57%, and is 21.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.78% over the week and 10.15% over the month.

NantKwest Inc. (NK) has around 160 employees, a market worth around $2.57B and $0.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 933.33% and -12.00% from its 52-week high.

NantKwest Inc. (NK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NantKwest Inc. (NK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NantKwest Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $10k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 132.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.10% in year-over-year returns.

NantKwest Inc. (NK) Top Institutional Holders

132 institutions hold shares in NantKwest Inc. (NK), with 73.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 67.98% while institutional investors hold 30.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 108.25M, and float is at 35.27M with Short Float at 18.58%. Institutions hold 9.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.3 million shares valued at $44.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.03% of the NK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.87 million shares valued at $12.94 million to account for 1.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Two Sigma Investments, LP which holds 0.62 million shares representing 0.57% and valued at over $4.28 million, while State Street Corporation holds 0.49% of the shares totaling 0.53 million with a market value of $3.7 million.

NantKwest Inc. (NK) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at NantKwest Inc. (NK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Simon Barry J.. SEC filings show that Simon Barry J. sold 22,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $23.09 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.17 million shares.

NantKwest Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Simon Barry J. sold a total of 82,070 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $20.65 per share for $1.69 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.17 million shares of the NK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 28, Simon Barry J. disposed off 11,304 shares at an average price of $20.53 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 3,170,540 shares of NantKwest Inc. (NK).

NantKwest Inc. (NK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) that is trading -5.30% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.19% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.76.