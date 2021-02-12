Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

344 institutions hold shares in Associated Banc-Corp (ASB), with 3.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.14% while institutional investors hold 78.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 152.44M, and float is at 150.35M with Short Float at 1.80%. Institutions hold 76.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.88 million shares valued at $187.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.69% of the ASB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 12.72 million shares valued at $216.95 million to account for 8.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 11.12 million shares representing 7.24% and valued at over $140.36 million, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 6.42% of the shares totaling 9.86 million with a market value of $168.15 million.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) is 10.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.23 and a high of $20.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASB stock was last observed hovering at around $19.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.87% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -11.12% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.89, the stock is -1.25% and 5.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -1.82% at the moment leaves the stock 27.43% off its SMA200. ASB registered -7.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.32.

The stock witnessed a -5.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.78%, and is -1.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 2.79% over the month.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) has around 4669 employees, a market worth around $2.91B and $1.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.87 and Fwd P/E is 12.05. Profit margin for the company is 31.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.65% and -8.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.60%).

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Associated Banc-Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $263.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.50% in year-over-year returns.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Insider Activity

A total of 161 insider transactions have happened at Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 144 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WILLIAMS JOHN B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WILLIAMS JOHN B sold 2,850 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $19.31 per share for a total of $55034.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48976.0 shares.

Associated Banc-Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 that Utz John A. (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 and was made at $19.19 per share for $57555.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70054.0 shares of the ASB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, Stadler Tammy C. (Principal Accounting Officer) disposed off 7,000 shares at an average price of $16.35 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 39,731 shares of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB).

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Financial Corporation (THFF) that is trading -5.55% down over the past 12 months. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -31.53% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.74% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.27.