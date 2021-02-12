Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (ACBI) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: ACBI) is 21.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.89 and a high of $21.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACBI stock was last observed hovering at around $19.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.5% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 3.4% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.32, the stock is 6.00% and 15.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 63132.0 and changing 0.73% at the moment leaves the stock 45.79% off its SMA200. ACBI registered -1.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.74.

The stock witnessed a 11.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.98%, and is 1.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.86% over the week and 4.09% over the month.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (ACBI) has around 202 employees, a market worth around $404.95M and $99.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.19 and Fwd P/E is 10.44. Profit margin for the company is 19.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 117.32% and -8.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.70%).

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (ACBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (ACBI) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $26.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.80% in year-over-year returns.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (ACBI) Top Institutional Holders

164 institutions hold shares in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (ACBI), with 651k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.19% while institutional investors hold 90.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.50M, and float is at 20.46M with Short Float at 0.98%. Institutions hold 87.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 3.07 million shares valued at $34.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.78% of the ACBI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.56 million shares valued at $24.83 million to account for 7.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.17 million shares representing 5.62% and valued at over $13.24 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.40% of the shares totaling 1.12 million with a market value of $12.74 million.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (ACBI) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (ACBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bugbee Robert R II, the company’s CHIEF CREDIT OFFICER. SEC filings show that Bugbee Robert R II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 08 at a price of $16.85 per share for a total of $16855.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37015.0 shares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Bugbee Robert R II (CHIEF CREDIT OFFICER) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $15.74 per share for $15739.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37015.0 shares of the ACBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, Bugbee Robert R II (CHIEF CREDIT OFFICER) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $16.00 for $15999.0. The insider now directly holds 37,015 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (ACBI).