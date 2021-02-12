Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) up 33.97% since start of the year

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) is 33.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $6.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EARS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $14.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.45% off the consensus price target high of $14.30 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 75.45% higher than the price target low of $14.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.51, the stock is 16.28% and 20.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing -3.84% at the moment leaves the stock 145.13% off its SMA200. EARS registered 142.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 225.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8918 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6358.

The stock witnessed a 32.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 327.94%, and is 12.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.88% over the week and 12.49% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 440.00% and -46.82% from its 52-week high.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.20% this year.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS), with 428.99k shares held by insiders accounting for 6.05% while institutional investors hold 0.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.42M, and float is at 6.74M with Short Float at 0.22%. Institutions hold 0.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 63020.0 shares valued at $0.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.85% of the EARS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is HRT Financial LLC with 23847.0 shares valued at $19268.0 to account for 0.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna International Group, LLP which holds 12507.0 shares representing 0.17% and valued at over $10105.0, while Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.17% of the shares totaling 12450.0 with a market value of $32619.0.