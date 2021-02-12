Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AYLA) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

10 institutions hold shares in Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AYLA), with 6.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 50.28% while institutional investors hold 59.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.67M, and float is at 6.32M with Short Float at 0.84%. Institutions hold 29.74% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 0.76 million shares valued at $8.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.95% of the AYLA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Redmile Group, LLC with 0.67 million shares valued at $7.68 million to account for 5.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sio Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.16 million shares representing 1.25% and valued at over $1.84 million, while Millennium Management LLC holds 0.29% of the shares totaling 36427.0 with a market value of $0.42 million.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AYLA) is 81.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.62 and a high of $16.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AYLA stock was last observed hovering at around $13.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.95% off its average median price target of $23.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.21% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -66.25% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.95, the stock is 47.77% and 62.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing 53.46% at the moment leaves the stock 62.42% off its SMA200. AYLA registered a gain of 66.39% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.01.

The stock witnessed a 63.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 73.03%, and is 42.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.71% over the week and 11.60% over the month.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AYLA) has around 31 employees, a market worth around $253.96M and $3.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 131.44% and 20.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (46.30%).

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AYLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AYLA) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.58 with sales reaching $680k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -100.50% this year.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AYLA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mamluk Roni, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Mamluk Roni sold 1,406 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 21 at a price of $15.04 per share for a total of $21147.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 20 that Gordon Gary B. (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 20 and was made at $15.03 per share for $45084.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8520.0 shares of the AYLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 20, Mamluk Roni (President & CEO) disposed off 19,466 shares at an average price of $15.03 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 179,877 shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AYLA).