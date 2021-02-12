BancFirst Corporation (BANF) on Track to Reach $62.50 in a Year

BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ: BANF) is 8.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.00 and a high of $65.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BANF stock was last observed hovering at around $64.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $62.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.59% off the consensus price target high of $69.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -11.86% lower than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $63.76, the stock is 2.17% and 6.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 57444.0 and changing -0.65% at the moment leaves the stock 36.06% off its SMA200. BANF registered 5.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $60.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.88.

The stock witnessed a -1.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.05%, and is 2.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.81% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

BancFirst Corporation (BANF) has around 1948 employees, a market worth around $2.08B and $324.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.27 and Fwd P/E is 17.38. Profit margin for the company is 34.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 145.23% and -3.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.20%).

BancFirst Corporation (BANF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BancFirst Corporation (BANF) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BancFirst Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.97 with sales reaching $114.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.90% in year-over-year returns.

BancFirst Corporation (BANF) Top Institutional Holders

210 institutions hold shares in BancFirst Corporation (BANF), with 13.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 42.13% while institutional investors hold 78.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.67M, and float is at 18.95M with Short Float at 5.98%. Institutions hold 45.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.23 million shares valued at $189.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.87% of the BANF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.48 million shares valued at $101.29 million to account for 7.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.06 million shares representing 3.26% and valued at over $43.48 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.95% of the shares totaling 0.64 million with a market value of $26.0 million.

BancFirst Corporation (BANF) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at BancFirst Corporation (BANF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Foster Kelly, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Foster Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $64.00 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

BancFirst Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 that Wallace Mike (Director) sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 and was made at $62.25 per share for $0.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the BANF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 29, Goyne Joe (Director) acquired 600 shares at an average price of $58.00 for $34800.0. The insider now directly holds 4,600 shares of BancFirst Corporation (BANF).

BancFirst Corporation (BANF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) that is trading 3.61% up over the past 12 months. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) is 23.42% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.08% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.18.