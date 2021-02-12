BCE Inc. (BCE) – The 6.36% Upside Potential Remains

BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) is 1.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.66 and a high of $49.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BCE stock was last observed hovering at around $43.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $46.54 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.92% off the consensus price target high of $53.75 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -1.33% lower than the price target low of $43.01 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.58, the stock is 0.61% and 0.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing -0.43% at the moment leaves the stock 2.84% off its SMA200. BCE registered -10.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.77.

The stock witnessed a 0.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.87%, and is -0.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.79% over the week and 1.16% over the month.

BCE Inc. (BCE) has around 52100 employees, a market worth around $39.80B and $18.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.33 and Fwd P/E is 16.45. Profit margin for the company is 9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.65% and -11.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

BCE Inc. (BCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BCE Inc. (BCE) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BCE Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.65 with sales reaching $4.43B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.50% in year-over-year returns.

BCE Inc. (BCE) Top Institutional Holders

785 institutions hold shares in BCE Inc. (BCE), with 316.51k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.03% while institutional investors hold 49.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 904.30M, and float is at 904.01M with Short Float at 0.59%. Institutions hold 49.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 82.95 million shares valued at $3.44 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.17% of the BCE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 30.3 million shares valued at $1.26 billion to account for 3.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 28.07 million shares representing 3.10% and valued at over $1.16 billion, while TD Asset Management, Inc holds 1.64% of the shares totaling 14.88 million with a market value of $616.96 million.

BCE Inc. (BCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) that is trading -10.58% down over the past 12 months. Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) is -8.89% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 42.24% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.31.