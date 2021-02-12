Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

445 institutions hold shares in Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY), with 219.76k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.16% while institutional investors hold 98.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 133.20M, and float is at 131.41M with Short Float at 2.67%. Institutions hold 98.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. with over 15.5 million shares valued at $748.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.58% of the BERY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.51 million shares valued at $556.04 million to account for 8.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Canyon Capital Advisors LLC which holds 7.07 million shares representing 5.28% and valued at over $341.71 million, while Eminence Capital, LP holds 5.07% of the shares totaling 6.79 million with a market value of $327.94 million.

Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE: BERY) is 3.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.00 and a high of $61.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BERY stock was last observed hovering at around $59.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.08% off its average median price target of $71.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.4% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 10.65% higher than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.08, the stock is 9.42% and 7.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing -1.83% at the moment leaves the stock 17.33% off its SMA200. BERY registered 36.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $53.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.10.

The stock witnessed a 7.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.67%, and is 10.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.85% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) has around 47000 employees, a market worth around $7.11B and $11.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.06 and Fwd P/E is 9.94. Distance from 52-week low is 132.32% and -4.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Berry Global Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.3 with sales reaching $3.2B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.70% in year-over-year returns.

Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Greene Jason K., the company’s EVP – Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Greene Jason K. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $60.00 per share for a total of $0.9 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250.0 shares.

Berry Global Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that Begle Curt (President) sold a total of 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $59.00 per share for $1.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28500.0 shares of the BERY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 19, Begle Curt (President) disposed off 18,000 shares at an average price of $57.17 for $1.03 million. The insider now directly holds 28,500 shares of Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY).

Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) that is trading 24.64% up over the past 12 months. Tredegar Corporation (TG) is 4.39% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.14% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.75.