BG Staffing Inc. (BGSF) up 7.64% since start of the year

BG Staffing Inc. (NYSE: BGSF) is 7.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.69 and a high of $19.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BGSF stock was last observed hovering at around $14.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $16.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.03% off the consensus price target high of $17.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 3.2% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.52, the stock is 7.26% and 8.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 50564.0 and changing 2.91% at the moment leaves the stock 33.77% off its SMA200. BGSF registered -24.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.98.

The stock witnessed a -1.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.59%, and is 7.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.97% over the week and 4.50% over the month.

BG Staffing Inc. (BGSF) has around 430 employees, a market worth around $143.75M and $280.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 76.42 and Fwd P/E is 14.38. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 155.19% and -26.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.40%).

BG Staffing Inc. (BGSF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BG Staffing Inc. (BGSF) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BG Staffing Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $69.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.90% in year-over-year returns.

BG Staffing Inc. (BGSF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 10.31M, and float is at 10.02M with Short Float at 1.66%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.66 million shares valued at $8.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.44% of the BGSF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.48 million shares valued at $4.07 million to account for 4.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are North Star Investment Management Corp which holds 0.46 million shares representing 4.42% and valued at over $6.15 million, while Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC holds 4.25% of the shares totaling 0.44 million with a market value of $5.92 million.

BG Staffing Inc. (BGSF) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Baum Richard L Jr, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Baum Richard L Jr bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $10.00 per share for a total of $50000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 74854.0 shares.

BG Staffing Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that Hollenbach Dan (CFO and Secretary) bought a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $9.79 per share for $979.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81697.0 shares of the BGSF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, Hollenbach Dan (CFO and Secretary) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $8.91 for $8910.0. The insider now directly holds 81,597 shares of BG Staffing Inc. (BGSF).