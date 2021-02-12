Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) is 4.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.67 and a high of $40.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BXMT stock was last observed hovering at around $28.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.27% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -24.87% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.72, the stock is 4.52% and 4.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing 1.41% at the moment leaves the stock 16.37% off its SMA200. BXMT registered -28.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.09.

The stock witnessed a 7.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.25%, and is 2.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 2.58% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 30.82 and Fwd P/E is 12.18. Profit margin for the company is 16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 126.68% and -29.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.61 with sales reaching $114.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.20% in year-over-year returns.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Top Institutional Holders

380 institutions hold shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT), with 3.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.10% while institutional investors hold 60.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 146.49M, and float is at 144.58M with Short Float at 4.40%. Institutions hold 60.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.9 million shares valued at $355.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.83% of the BXMT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.99 million shares valued at $263.51 million to account for 8.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackstone Group Inc. which holds 6.95 million shares representing 4.75% and valued at over $152.7 million, while Egerton Capital Limited Partnership holds 2.72% of the shares totaling 3.97 million with a market value of $87.28 million.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marone Anthony F. JR, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Marone Anthony F. JR sold 440 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $28.68 per share for a total of $12619.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40665.0 shares.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Armer Douglas N. (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 725 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $28.67 per share for $20786.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 96887.0 shares of the BXMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 31, Keenan Katharine A (President) disposed off 2,823 shares at an average price of $27.52 for $77689.0. The insider now directly holds 93,453 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT).

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) that is trading -18.44% down over the past 12 months. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) is 2.48% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.16% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.56.