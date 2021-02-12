Brinker International Inc. (EAT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) is 18.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.00 and a high of $68.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EAT stock was last observed hovering at around $67.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.06% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -19.91% lower than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.15, the stock is 7.94% and 15.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing -0.37% at the moment leaves the stock 65.01% off its SMA200. EAT registered 55.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 94.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $58.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.56.

The stock witnessed a 7.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.88%, and is 3.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.86% over the week and 5.30% over the month.

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) has around 62200 employees, a market worth around $3.01B and $2.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 633.49 and Fwd P/E is 15.69. Profit margin for the company is 0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 859.29% and -2.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brinker International Inc. (EAT) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brinker International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.75 with sales reaching $834.96M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -84.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.90% in year-over-year returns.

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) Top Institutional Holders

334 institutions hold shares in Brinker International Inc. (EAT), with 705.54k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.55% while institutional investors hold 107.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.30M, and float is at 44.77M with Short Float at 7.98%. Institutions hold 105.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.86 million shares valued at $501.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.48% of the EAT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.68 million shares valued at $200.01 million to account for 10.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 1.7 million shares representing 3.74% and valued at over $96.17 million, while Melvin Capital Management LP holds 3.63% of the shares totaling 1.65 million with a market value of $70.49 million.

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) Insider Activity

A total of 107 insider transactions have happened at Brinker International Inc. (EAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 49 and purchases happening 58 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Badgley Rick, the company’s EVP & Chief Admin Officer. SEC filings show that Badgley Rick sold 29,456 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $65.00 per share for a total of $1.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26122.0 shares.

Brinker International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 that Badgley Rick (EVP & Chief Admin Officer) sold a total of 544 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 and was made at $65.00 per share for $35360.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26122.0 shares of the EAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 04, Comings Douglas N. (SVP & Co-COO, Chili’s) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $64.73 for $64730.0. The insider now directly holds 23,980 shares of Brinker International Inc. (EAT).

Brinker International Inc. (EAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (BDL) that is trading 9.03% up over the past 12 months. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) is 10.95% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -35.01% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.62.