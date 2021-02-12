Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU) – The 13.88% Upside Potential Remains

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU) is 12.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.60 and a high of $46.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BBU stock was last observed hovering at around $40.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.2% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.85% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 8.26% higher than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.20, the stock is 11.81% and 11.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 58195.0 and changing 5.50% at the moment leaves the stock 28.32% off its SMA200. BBU registered -4.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.43.

The stock witnessed a 9.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.71%, and is 13.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.09% over the week and 3.12% over the month.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU) has around 67030 employees, a market worth around $3.37B and $38.91B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.10. Distance from 52-week low is 126.88% and -9.98% from its 52-week high.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.68 with sales reaching $10.76B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 338.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.10% in year-over-year returns.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU) Top Institutional Holders

101 institutions hold shares in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU), with 2.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.88% while institutional investors hold 81.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.91M, and float is at 78.98M with Short Float at 0.19%. Institutions hold 80.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Brookfield Asset Management Inc. with over 24.78 million shares valued at $746.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 37.45% of the BBU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is OMERS Administration Corporation with 12.04 million shares valued at $362.75 million to account for 18.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royal Bank of Canada which holds 7.4 million shares representing 11.17% and valued at over $222.85 million, while CIBC Asset Management Inc. holds 5.32% of the shares totaling 3.52 million with a market value of $132.23 million.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BCP GP Ltd, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BCP GP Ltd sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 14 at a price of $10.72 per share for a total of $214.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127.74 million shares.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that BCP GP Ltd (Director) sold a total of 8,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $8.90 per share for $75.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 147.74 million shares of the BBU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, BCP GP Ltd (Director) disposed off 273,731 shares at an average price of $9.71 for $2.66 million. The insider now directly holds 156,242,570 shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU).