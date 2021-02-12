BurgerFi International Inc. (BFI): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:BFI Stock Is Going Next

BurgerFi International Inc. (NASDAQ: BFI) is 13.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.57 and a high of $19.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BFI stock was last observed hovering at around $15.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39%.

Currently trading at $15.55, the stock is 15.27% and 9.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 2.57% at the moment leaves the stock 23.49% off its SMA200. BFI registered 49.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.21.

The stock witnessed a 20.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.46%, and is 21.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.66% over the week and 6.13% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 62.49% and -21.94% from its 52-week high.

BurgerFi International Inc. (BFI) Analyst Forecasts

BurgerFi International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.50% this year.

BurgerFi International Inc. (BFI) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in BurgerFi International Inc. (BFI), with 863.11k shares held by insiders accounting for 21.06% while institutional investors hold 17.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.07M, and float is at 1.89M with Short Float at 35.34%. Institutions hold 14.13% of the Float.

BurgerFi International Inc. (BFI) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at BurgerFi International Inc. (BFI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 7 times.