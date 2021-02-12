CHCO Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider City Holding Company (CHCO) Now

City Holding Company (NASDAQ: CHCO) is 5.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.06 and a high of $79.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHCO stock was last observed hovering at around $73.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.71% off the consensus price target high of $76.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -16.16% lower than the price target low of $63.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $73.18, the stock is 2.29% and 4.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 51388.0 and changing -0.05% at the moment leaves the stock 13.41% off its SMA200. CHCO registered -6.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $71.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $65.32.

The stock witnessed a 0.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.90%, and is 1.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.40% over the week and 2.69% over the month.

City Holding Company (CHCO) has around 918 employees, a market worth around $1.17B and $178.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.06 and Fwd P/E is 15.82. Profit margin for the company is 51.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.92% and -7.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.90%).

City Holding Company (CHCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for City Holding Company (CHCO) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

City Holding Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.11 with sales reaching $53.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -27.00% in year-over-year returns.

City Holding Company (CHCO) Top Institutional Holders

224 institutions hold shares in City Holding Company (CHCO), with 818.04k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.19% while institutional investors hold 68.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.84M, and float is at 14.96M with Short Float at 2.62%. Institutions hold 65.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.34 million shares valued at $162.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.80% of the CHCO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.61 million shares valued at $92.74 million to account for 10.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.6 million shares representing 3.79% and valued at over $34.44 million, while Macquarie Group Limited holds 3.69% of the shares totaling 0.58 million with a market value of $33.54 million.

City Holding Company (CHCO) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at City Holding Company (CHCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BUMGARNER DAVID L, the company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that BUMGARNER DAVID L sold 1,161 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $74.00 per share for a total of $85914.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9465.0 shares.

City Holding Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 22 that FISHER ROBERT D (Director) bought a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 22 and was made at $71.47 per share for $14294.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37115.0 shares of the CHCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 22, HYLTON TRACY W II (Director) acquired 135 shares at an average price of $71.47 for $9649.0. The insider now directly holds 54,268 shares of City Holding Company (CHCO).

City Holding Company (CHCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) that is trading 1.56% up over the past 12 months. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -31.53% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.62% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.84.