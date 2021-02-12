Check out this: Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) could be on the verge of a big rally

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) is 71.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $4.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADIL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 41.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.91, the stock is 25.11% and 40.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing 0.69% at the moment leaves the stock 69.89% off its SMA200. ADIL registered 69.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 80.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9673 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7690.

The stock witnessed a 46.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 62.57%, and is 23.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.09% over the week and 10.56% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 191.00% and -27.25% from its 52-week high.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.30% this year.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL), with 2.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.53% while institutional investors hold 11.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.65M, and float is at 11.67M with Short Float at 2.97%. Institutions hold 9.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.21 million shares valued at $0.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.43% of the ADIL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.2 million shares valued at $0.44 million to account for 1.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 98900.0 shares representing 0.69% and valued at over $0.17 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.54% of the shares totaling 77985.0 with a market value of $0.17 million.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Bankole A., the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Johnson Bankole A. sold 350,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 20 at a price of $1.21 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1055.0 shares.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 27 that Newman James W. Jr. (Director) bought a total of 14,644 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 27 and was made at $1.34 per share for $19669.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14644.0 shares of the ADIL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 27, Newman James W. Jr. (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $1.42 for $7100.0. The insider now directly holds 15,000 shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL).