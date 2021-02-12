Check out this: Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) could be on the verge of a big rally

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is 25.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.44 and a high of $55.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BYD stock was last observed hovering at around $53.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $57.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.32% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -19.58% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.81, the stock is 9.45% and 18.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing 0.17% at the moment leaves the stock 74.70% off its SMA200. BYD registered 60.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 99.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.45.

The stock witnessed a 8.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.97%, and is 6.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.91% over the week and 4.19% over the month.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) has around 24300 employees, a market worth around $5.70B and $2.38B in sales. Fwd P/E is 26.84. Profit margin for the company is -8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 735.56% and -3.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Boyd Gaming Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.39 with sales reaching $632.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -34.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.10% in year-over-year returns.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Top Institutional Holders

332 institutions hold shares in Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD), with 30.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.38% while institutional investors hold 96.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 113.52M, and float is at 81.00M with Short Float at 4.51%. Institutions hold 70.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 9.83 million shares valued at $422.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.83% of the BYD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 9.24 million shares valued at $396.51 million to account for 8.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 7.0 million shares representing 6.29% and valued at over $214.97 million, while Cohen & Steers Inc. holds 5.63% of the shares totaling 6.27 million with a market value of $192.45 million.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SMITH KEITH, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that SMITH KEITH sold 59,353 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $41.57 per share for a total of $2.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.22 million shares.

Boyd Gaming Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 03 that SMITH KEITH (President & CEO) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 03 and was made at $40.33 per share for $1.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.22 million shares of the BYD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 03, JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD (Executive Vice President) disposed off 49,280 shares at an average price of $40.29 for $1.99 million. The insider now directly holds 82,273 shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD).

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) that is trading -0.22% down over the past 12 months. Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is -16.25% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -34.25% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.25.