Check out this: Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (HOVNP) could be on the verge of a big rally

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ: HOVNP) is 63.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.62 and a high of $13.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HOVNP stock was last observed hovering at around $13.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.37% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 50.37% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $13.40, the stock is 22.02% and 48.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 64561.0 and changing -1.40% at the moment leaves the stock 109.57% off its SMA200. HOVNP registered 215.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 252.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.15.

The stock witnessed a 57.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 83.06%, and is 3.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.24% over the week and 4.95% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 727.16% and -1.47% from its 52-week high.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (HOVNP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (HOVNP) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/10/2021..

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (HOVNP) Top Institutional Holders