Check out this: Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) could be on the verge of a big rally

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) is 24.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.63 and a high of $5.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NAVB stock was last observed hovering at around $2.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.63% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 61.86% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.67, the stock is 10.10% and 19.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing -4.64% at the moment leaves the stock -3.20% off its SMA200. NAVB registered 172.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3170 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7013.

The stock witnessed a 12.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.81%, and is -7.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.91% over the week and 9.65% over the month.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) has around 13 employees, a market worth around $77.38M and $0.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 323.81% and -50.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (843.30%).

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $600k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 38.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 404.20% in year-over-year returns.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) Top Institutional Holders

39 institutions hold shares in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB), with 8.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.90% while institutional investors hold 8.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.84M, and float is at 18.43M with Short Float at 1.35%. Institutions hold 6.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.74 million shares valued at $2.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.66% of the NAVB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 0.13 million shares valued at $0.36 million to account for 0.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.13 million shares representing 0.47% and valued at over $0.28 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.27% of the shares totaling 75142.0 with a market value of $0.2 million.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Witter Malcolm G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Witter Malcolm G bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $2.07 per share for a total of $10350.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10500.0 shares.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 30 that Scott John K Jr. (10% Owner) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 30 and was made at $5.00 per share for $25000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.05 million shares of the NAVB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 20, Latkin Jed (CEO, COO & CFO) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $1.08 for $5400.0. The insider now directly holds 17,950 shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB).