Check out this: Net Element Inc. (NETE) could be on the verge of a big rally

Net Element Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) is 0.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.47 and a high of $20.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NETE stock was last observed hovering at around $14.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.8% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are 43.8% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.05, the stock is 3.61% and 9.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing -3.44% at the moment leaves the stock 58.16% off its SMA200. NETE registered 289.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.09.

The stock witnessed a -5.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 134.95%, and is 4.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.50% over the week and 9.76% over the month.

Net Element Inc. (NETE) has around 82 employees, a market worth around $69.13M and $62.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 854.48% and -30.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-51.20%).

Net Element Inc. (NETE) Analyst Forecasts

Net Element Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/14/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21 with sales reaching $16.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink 0.00% in year-over-year returns.

Net Element Inc. (NETE) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in Net Element Inc. (NETE), with 714.04k shares held by insiders accounting for 14.74% while institutional investors hold 12.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.50M, and float is at 4.13M with Short Float at 10.24%. Institutions hold 10.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.17 million shares valued at $1.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.42% of the NETE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.15 million shares valued at $1.39 million to account for 3.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 74958.0 shares representing 1.55% and valued at over $1.05 million, while SG Americas Securities, LLC holds 1.13% of the shares totaling 54752.0 with a market value of $0.76 million.

Net Element Inc. (NETE) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Net Element Inc. (NETE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times.

Net Element Inc. (NETE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) that is trading 26.64% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -61.31% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.13.