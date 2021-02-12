Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) Is Down -2.94% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) is -2.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.47 and a high of $111.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CPK stock was last observed hovering at around $104.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $108.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.98% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -9.41% lower than the price target low of $96.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $105.03, the stock is 1.81% and 0.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 66983.0 and changing 0.52% at the moment leaves the stock 14.19% off its SMA200. CPK registered 7.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $103.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $94.54.

The stock witnessed a 2.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.50%, and is 2.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.73% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) has around 955 employees, a market worth around $1.80B and $483.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.19 and Fwd P/E is 23.26. Profit margin for the company is 14.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.19% and -5.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.14 with sales reaching $160.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 21.50% in year-over-year returns.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) Top Institutional Holders

268 institutions hold shares in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK), with 514.4k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.95% while institutional investors hold 79.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.46M, and float is at 17.01M with Short Float at 2.29%. Institutions hold 77.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.65 million shares valued at $286.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.16% of the CPK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 2.38 million shares valued at $200.95 million to account for 13.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.12 million shares representing 6.42% and valued at over $94.55 million, while First Trust Advisors LP holds 3.26% of the shares totaling 0.57 million with a market value of $61.66 million.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHIMKAITIS JOHN R, the company’s Chair of the Board. SEC filings show that SCHIMKAITIS JOHN R sold 2,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $102.67 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that SCHIMKAITIS JOHN R (Chair of the Board) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $105.00 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the CPK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 21, SCHIMKAITIS JOHN R (Chair of the Board) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $91.00 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 112,565 shares of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK).

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) that is trading -12.20% down over the past 12 months. Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) is -22.81% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.1% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.15.