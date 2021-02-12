Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:CCX Stock Is Going Next

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE: CCX) is -0.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.25 and a high of $11.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CCX stock was last observed hovering at around $10.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $10.27, the stock is -1.58% and -0.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing -0.29% at the moment leaves the stock -2.09% off its SMA200. CCX registered -5.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.41.

The stock witnessed a -2.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.88%, and is -1.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.11% over the week and 1.54% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 11.03% and -14.35% from its 52-week high.

Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX) Analyst Forecasts

Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX) Top Institutional Holders

82 institutions hold shares in Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX), with institutional investors hold 70.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.25M, and float is at 69.00M with Short Float at 1.06%. Institutions hold 70.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HGC Investment Management Inc. with over 4.21 million shares valued at $44.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.10% of the CCX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is MMCAP International, Inc. SPC with 3.29 million shares valued at $34.72 million to account for 4.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 3.07 million shares representing 4.45% and valued at over $32.39 million, while Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds 4.32% of the shares totaling 2.98 million with a market value of $31.42 million.