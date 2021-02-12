Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

104 institutions hold shares in Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR), with 2.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.86% while institutional investors hold 79.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.81M, and float is at 15.31M with Short Float at 2.43%. Institutions hold 68.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Indaba Capital Management, L.P. with over 1.74 million shares valued at $10.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.80% of the CLPR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 1.59 million shares valued at $11.18 million to account for 8.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Brigade Capital Management, LLC which holds 1.07 million shares representing 6.03% and valued at over $6.49 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.82% of the shares totaling 1.03 million with a market value of $7.29 million.

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is 5.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.32 and a high of $11.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLPR stock was last observed hovering at around $7.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.22% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 17.22% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.45, the stock is 2.01% and 7.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 93292.0 and changing 2.48% at the moment leaves the stock 11.70% off its SMA200. CLPR registered -33.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.51.

The stock witnessed a 1.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.13%, and is 2.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.62% over the week and 3.45% over the month.

Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) has around 198 employees, a market worth around $127.62M and $121.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 74.50. Profit margin for the company is -4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.45% and -37.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clipper Realty Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $31.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.00% in year-over-year returns.

Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LORBER HOWARD M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LORBER HOWARD M bought 5,369 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $6.29 per share for a total of $33790.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25369.0 shares.

Clipper Realty Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 27 that SPOLAN HARMON (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 27 and was made at $6.20 per share for $6200.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1000.0 shares of the CLPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14, BISTRICER DAVID (Co-Chairman and CEO) acquired 106,666 shares at an average price of $5.73 for $0.61 million. The insider now directly holds 106,666 shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR).

Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -19.62% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -35.37% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.85% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.99.