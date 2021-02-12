CMI Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Cummins Inc. (CMI) Now

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is 7.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.03 and a high of $254.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CMI stock was last observed hovering at around $245.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.9% off its average median price target of $250.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.84% off the consensus price target high of $289.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -7.62% lower than the price target low of $226.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $243.21, the stock is 1.52% and 5.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 18.60% off its SMA200. CMI registered 44.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $232.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $218.96.

The stock witnessed a 0.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.00%, and is 4.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.81% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) has around 61615 employees, a market worth around $36.38B and $19.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.27 and Fwd P/E is 14.93. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 140.74% and -4.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.60%).

Cummins Inc. (CMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cummins Inc. (CMI) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cummins Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.41 with sales reaching $5.36B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.00% in year-over-year returns.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) Top Institutional Holders

1,446 institutions hold shares in Cummins Inc. (CMI), with 471.03k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.32% while institutional investors hold 85.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 147.90M, and float is at 146.95M with Short Float at 1.86%. Institutions hold 85.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 13.03 million shares valued at $2.96 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.80% of the CMI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.01 million shares valued at $2.75 billion to account for 8.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 7.13 million shares representing 4.82% and valued at over $1.51 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.15% of the shares totaling 6.15 million with a market value of $1.3 billion.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Cummins Inc. (CMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LINEBARGER NORMAN THOMAS, the company’s Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that LINEBARGER NORMAN THOMAS sold 8,389 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $245.10 per share for a total of $2.06 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91538.0 shares.

Cummins Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that Cook Jill E (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold a total of 2,107 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $244.67 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16847.0 shares of the CMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, Ewald Thaddeus B (VP – Corporate Strategy) disposed off 650 shares at an average price of $244.27 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 9,006 shares of Cummins Inc. (CMI).

Cummins Inc. (CMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) that is trading 351.38% up over the past 12 months. Navistar International Corporation (NAV) is 17.07% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.73% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.39.